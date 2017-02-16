NASCAR Cup: reduced practice time decision reversed

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from NBC Sports , NASCAR has reversed its decision to reduce practice time for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race teams in 2017, returning to weekend schedules similar to those of 2016.

NASCAR officials announced in January that the sanctioning body was considering reducing track time for teams across all three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — and tentative weekend schedules for early-season races were released, reflecting reductions in practice times. Those schedules have been revised adding additional track time for practice.

There is still a slight reduction of track time for Cup Series teams at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in preparation for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, though. For 2017, nine hours and 55 minutes of Cup practice time is scheduled at Daytona, a one hour, 40 minute reduction from a year ago.

Meanwhile, for the Xfinity and Truck series, practice times remain reduced for at least the first two race weekends of the season at Daytona and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Other race weekend schedules have not been released.

