NASCAR Cup: Regan Smith continues in fill-in role at Richard Petty Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Regan Smith will continue his role as fill-in driver for Aric Almirola behind the wheel of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford for Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Almirola continues to recover from a back injury received in a three-car crash during the GoBowling.com 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on May 13.

“As I said many times last weekend, to get to drive ‘The King’s’ 43 car means so much to me,” Smith said. “The Coca-Cola 600 is one of my favorite races of the year, and Sunday is the coolest motorsports day. It will be a lot more fun being a part of such an iconic day than just being a spectator for all of the races.”

Smith drove the No. 43 to a fourth-place finish in the Monster Energy Open exhibition race, also at Charlotte, on May 20. The Coca-Cola 600 will be Smith’s first points-paying race as driver of the No. 43. Smith, nor any other driver, has been named as driver of the No. 43 beyond Sunday’s race. Almirola is expected to be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks.

Smith, a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017, has 211-career starts in the Cup Series, including a win in the 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway during his time as regular driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing.

Smith, has a best finish of eighth in points-paying Cup Series competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his 11 series starts at the track. He also has 11 starts at Charlotte in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, resulting in three top-fives and six top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)