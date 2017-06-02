NASCAR Cup: Regan Smith continues in fill-in role

By AMANDA VINCENT

Regan Smith will continue in his substitute role behind the wheel of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. It’ll be Smith’s second-points-paying race in which he substituted for the injured Aric Amirola. He also filled-in for Almirola in the Monster Energy Open exhibition race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last month.

“I keep saying it, but I’m honored to drive the No. 43 Ford for Richard (Petty, car owner) and his team,” Smith said. “I think we learned a lot at Charlotte and work together well. I’m looking forward to this weekend. I really like Dover. My last win in NASCAR (in the Xfinity Series) was at Dover, so I’m really looking forward to getting back there in the Monster Energy Series this weekend. The No. 43 team has some good runs at Dover in the last few years, so hopefully, we can tame the Monster and get a solid finish.”

Almirola continues to recover from a back injury sustained in a crash last month during the GoBowling.com 400 at Kansas Speedway. He is expected to be sidelined for several more weeks.

Smith finished fourth in the Open and was 22nd in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend. he ran has high as 12th in the 600-mile race.

Smith has made 12 Cup Series starts at Dover with a best finish of 17th. In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Dover, he has to his credit a win in 2015, two top-fives and five top-10 finishes in 13 races.

Smith has one-career Cup Series win, coming in the 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway while driving for Furniture Row Racing.

