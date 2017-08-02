NASCAR Cup: Regan Smith may sub for Denny Hamlin at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Regan Smith will be on standby as a substitute driver, if needed, for Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road-course race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, according to a report from Motorsport.com. Hamlin is on “baby watch,” as he and longtime girlfriend Jordan Fish await the birth of their second child.

If Smith does, indeed, get the call to climb into the No. 11 Sunday, the race at The Glen will be his third Cup race of the season. He filled in for the injured Aric Almirola in two races earlier this season at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Smith is racing a part-time schedule in the Camping World Truck Series this year.

Smith’s career-best Cup Series finish at Watkins Glen was a ninth-place showing in 2012 while driving for Furniture Row Racing.

Hamlin is the defending winner of the the Watkins Glen race. He finished in the top-two in both Cup Series road-course races in 2016, finishing second to Tony Stewart at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in 2016.

Smith has 213-career Cup starts, resulting in one win in the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in 2011, also with Furniture Row Racing. He has four-career top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes. He raced full-time in the Cup Series as recently as last season, driving the No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

