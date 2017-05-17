NASCAR Cup: Regan Smith subs for Aric Almirola during All-Star weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Petty Motorsports has announced that Regan Smith will drive the No. 43 Ford in the Open event at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, with hopes that he’ll advance to the Monster Energy All-Star Race later in the evening. He’ll be a substitute for Aric Almirola, who suffered a compression fracture in his back May 13 in a crash during the GoBowling.com 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

RPM has not announced whether or not Smith will be in the car beyond the All-Star weekend at Charlotte. A date for Almirola’s return is unknown but is certain to be at least several weeks away. Almirola is expected to be in attendance at Charlotte Motor Speedway to give an update on his condition during a press conference Friday.

In 2017, Smith is driving the No. 92 Ford for RBR Enterprises in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, but he does have significant Cup Series experience that includes a win in the 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway while driving the No. 78 for Furniture Row Racing. He raced full-time in the Cup Series last year, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing. Smith has 211-career Cup Series starts, including a win, four top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes.

Smith also is a six-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with all those wins coming from behind the wheel of a JR Motorsports entry. He has made 2015-career Xfinity starts, and his stats in that series include 30 top-fives and 79 top-10s. Smith also finished second in the Xfinity Series championship standings in 2014.

