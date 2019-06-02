NASCAR Cup: regular-season halfway power rankings

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 01: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, signs autographs for fans during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 01, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., is the 14th race of the 36-race 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, making it the first race of the second half of the 26-race regular season. Before the green flag waves on the second half of the regular season, the time comes to set the power rankings for the first half of that regular season.

Three drivers have three wins in the first 13 races — Brad Keselowski and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Busch has the best, overall, stats so far this season, but heeding that “What have you done for me lately?” mentality, Truex leads the way in the Auto Racing Daily power rankings. After all, Truex’s three wins all have come in the five most recent races, including last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

If Busch isn’t in the lead, he definitely deserves, at the very least, the second spot in the power rankings. His last win came in race eight at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, but his, overall, stats include seven top-fives in the first 13 races, and he’s finished outside the top-10 only once, so far, this year. Busch also has a series-leading 20 playoff points. His five stage wins is matched only by Joey Logano. Also worth mentioning, Busch is the regular-season points leader.

It makes sense that the series’ top winners be the top-three in the power rankings, so Keselowski is third. Like Truex, Keselowski also has won since Busch. Keselowski’s most recent win came at Kansas Speedway, two races ago. Keselowski is only fifth in the points standings, but that does put him one spot ahead of Truex in points.

Joey Logano is fourth in the Auto Racing Daily power rankings. He only has one win to Denny Hamlin’s two, but as previously mentioned, Logano matches Busch in stage wins. He’s also second to Busch in the, overall, points standings.

Despite being the only driver other than Busch, Keselowski and Truex with multiple wins, two-race winner Hamlin is outside the top-five of the power rankings as a result of recent struggles. His best finish in the four most recent races was a 16th at Kansas. Returning to the “What have you done for me lately mantra?” the answer in terms of Hamlin’s performance of late is not much.

Chase Elliott, another one-race winner, instead, rounds out the top-five of the power rankings. Elliott is third in points. He has finished in the top-five in the last four races, with that string kicked off by his win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

