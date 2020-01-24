NASCAR Cup: report has Dave Winston as Suarez’s crew chief in 2020

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 01: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #41 Walmart Family Mobile Ford, sits in his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 01, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Neither Daniel Suarez nor Gaunt Brothers Racing has officially announced Suarez driving for the team for the full 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite multiple published reports of Suarez’s hiring by Gaunt Brothers. But an anonymous source, cited by TobyChristie.com, claims that Dave Winston will be Suarez’s crew chief on the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team. If the claim is true, Winston replaces Mark Hillman, who was crew chief on the No. 96 team’s part-time effort with driver Parker Kligerman last season.

Winston was a race engineer at Richard Childress Racing last season. According to the TobyChristie.com report, RCR has confirmed that Winston is no longer with that organization.

Winston was crew chief for Alex Bowman at the now-defunct BK Racing in 2014 and at Leavine Family Racing, primarily for Michael McDowell, in 2016. IN 61-career starts as a Cup Series crew chief, Winston has a one top-10, a 10th-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with McDowell.

