NASCAR Cup: report has Richard Petty Motorsports in Chevrolet camp, aligned with RCR

By AMANDA VINCENT

SportsBusiness Journal motorsports reporter Adam Stern is reporting that Richard Childress Racing is switching from Ford to Chevrolet and moving its operations to the Richard Childress Racing campus as it embarks on a technical alliance with RCR. Stern also has tweeted about the changes.

“@RPMotorsports is closing in on announcing that it will switch OEMs from @FordPerformance to @TeamChevy and move its headquarters to the grounds of @RCRracing, which RPM will have a new alliance with, per sources,” Stern (@A_S12) tweeted Thursday morning.

Richard Childress Racing has yet to make an official announcement regarding a manufacturer change or technical alliance.

RCR’s Mike Dillon let slip on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday evening that RPM would be moving to the RCR campus. Then, he stopped himself by saying, “I don’t know if that’s been announced yet.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive RPM’s No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, replacing Aric Almirola. Almirola has moved to Stewart-Haas Racing to drive the No. 10 Ford in place of Danica Patrick in 2018 season. Sponsor Smithfield also moved from RPM to SHR. Meantime, Richard Petty Motorsports is piecing together sponsorship for 2018, already announcing STP as primary sponsor on the No. 43 for at least two races and Click n’ Close for three.

Richard Childress will continue to field the No. 3 Chevrolet for Austin Dillon and the No. 31 for Ryan Newman in 2018. Plans for its No. 27, vacated by Paul Menard at the end of the 2017 season, remain unknown.

Chevrolet teams are switching from the SS model to the Camaro ZL1 in preparation for 2018.

