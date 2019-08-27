NASCAR Cup: reports have Stewart-Haas Racing seeking alliance with Go FAS Racing

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reports that Stewart-Haas Racing is in talks with Go FAS Racing about a technical alliance. Stewart-Haas Racing fields four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entries — the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 of Aric Almirola, the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 of Daniel Suarez. Go FAS Racing is a single car team, fielding the No. 32 of Corey LaJoie. Both SHR and GFR are Ford teams.

SHR also fields entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the No. 00 Ford driven by Cole Custer. The team is, reportedly looking for a spot for Custer in the Cup Series, but Stewart-Haas is at its Cup Series cap of four drivers/teams. Two driver options for Go FAS Racing mentioned in reports include Custer to the No. 32 in 2020 or LaJoie remaining with the No. 32.

“@StewartHaasRcng is talking to @GoFasRacing32 about a potential new alliance, as @NateRyan first reported,” Stern (@A_S12) tweeted. “@ColeCuster has been mentioned as an option for the 32, but @CoreyLaJoie may stay, which’d make that a moot point. Front Row is an option for LaJoie if he leaves.”

Some reports also claim SHR is looking for a place to unload some of its older inventory before NASCAR moves to its next generation race car ahead of the 2021 season.

Earlier this season, the rumor mill had SHR in talks with Front Row Motorsports, another Ford team, about an alliance. That team has a vacancy, as David Ragan, driver of the No. 38 FRM Ford, recently announced his retirement.

Stewart-Haas Racing has been one of the top Ford teams in recent years. In 2019, it is the only Ford team other than Team Penske to win Cup Series races, winning twice with Harvick. All four of SHR’s drivers in 2018 (Kurt Busch on the team roster instead of Suarez) won races last year, and Harvick tied Kyle Busch for most wins with eight.

LaJoie has one top-10 finish in the 24 races, so far, this season.

