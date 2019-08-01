NASCAR Cup: restart game-play addressed

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Gen X Ford, leads the field during start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 28, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Competitors across all three of NASCAR’s national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck — were reminded during their respective drivers’ meetings last weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for the Truck and Cup Series and Iowa Speedway in Newton for the Xfinity Series of the sanctioning body’s restart rules. And officials vowed a crackdown on enforcement of those restart rules.

The restart discussions seemed to come as a result of a complaint by Joey Logano about Aric Almirola from a restart at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on July 21. According to Logano, then-leader Almirola brake-checked him on a restart, a claim Almirola denied. Almirola contended he didn’t brake-check; he said he just didn’t go when Logano tried to trick him into doing so.

Almirola received a warning about the questionable restart. Logano was expressed disappointment that Almirola was not penalized. Logano met with NASCAR officials during the Pocono race weekend.

According to NASCAR’s restart rules, the race leader is supposed to maintain a consistent speed through the restart zone, until he decides, somewhere within that zone, when to restart the race. After review of the restart in question, NASCAR acknowledged that it may have missed a judgement call.

“We haven’t gone over these (restart rules) in a while so thought this would be a good time to bring these back up,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “We expect the leader to maintain constant speed once he brings the field into the restart zone. We expect the second-place car not to lay back on the leader more than the door numbers, and if the second row’s laying back trying to affect what’s going on the front row, that’s also going to be a violation.”

Jimmie Johnson acknowledged game-play on restarts, but said the drivers’ meeting talk wouldn’t stop it. According to Johnson, the only thing that would end the questionable restart game-play would be penalties.

“They start dropping the hammer on us, that stuff will stop,” Johnson said, as quoted in a Racer.com article. “I’ve heard Mike Helton stand up there before and say, this is your warning, and we all took him seriously. So, if they deliver that message, then I really believe that stuff will slow down, and as soon as they nail someone, it’ll all go away.”

Kyle Busch blames the increase in the restart game-play on NASCAR’s new aerodynamic rules package that he contends makes passing difficult. According to Busch, the first three laps after a restart are the best opportunities to gain positions. But Busch agreed that NASCAR needs to crack down on the game-play.

“There’s certain gamesmanship that’s being played on restarts. It’s been a lot more this year,” Busch said, according to Racer. Everybody’s understanding that, realizing that. I would agree that it’s about time NASCAR stepped in or all of us were going to continue to see all what we could get away with.”

