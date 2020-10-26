NASCAR Cup: resumption of Texas Motor Speedway race pushed to Tuesday

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 AAA Insurance Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has pulled the proverbial plug on its second day of attempting to resume the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the second race of the round of eighth of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, at Texas Motor Speedway. More attempts will be made to restart the race Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. local (noon ET).

The race took its initial green flag on schedule Sunday, and 52 laps were completed before the race was red-flagged before a persistent mist led to wet track conditions and fog.

When the race resumes, Clint Bowyer will be the race leader, with Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Joey Logano completing the top-four.

Kevin Harvick started on the pole and dominated the early laps before hitting the wall and making and unscheduled pit stop by lap 34. Denny Hamlin nearly wrecked in the same area as Harvick just before Harvick’s incident. Harvick blamed the wet racing surface.

“It just went straight. Unfortunately, we were the first one to the damp PJ1 (traction compound),” Harvick said in PRN interview during the racing delay. “That’s the downside to it. Once it’s wet, it’s like ice. I couldn’t get out of the gas and couldn’t do anything but go straight. It had okay speed still, so work on it and figure it out”

When the race was red-flagged. Harvick was in 36th position, a lap down. Hamlin, meanwhile, was in the top-20.

Alex Bowman inherited the lead upon Harvick’s trouble, but pit stops were completed during the caution that resulted from the weather conditions on lap 43 before the red flag. Varying pit strategies shuffled Bowman back several spots when he took four tires.

