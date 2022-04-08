NASCAR Cup: RFK Racing loses appeal

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Kohler Generators Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series lost its appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday. As a result, penalties including the loss of 100 driver points, 100 car owner points and 10 playoff points; a four-race suspension for Matt McCall; and $100,000 fine will stand.



The No. 6 team were penalized March 24 after the car was inspected at NASCAR’s Research & Development Center following the Atlanta Motor Speedway race. The L2-level penalties were a result of violations of sections 14.1 and 14.5 of the rule book that covers modifications of single source supplied parts. NASCAR did not specify which part(s) the team modified.

Keselowski is 31st in points after the points deduction.



The team has the option for one more appeal to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer but has declined that option.



“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the appeal hearing, we are advocates of the process NASCAR has set forth and appreciate the opportunity to make our voice heard in the matter,” a statement from RFK Racing on Thursday read. “With that in mind, we do not intend to pursue this further and our focus remains on our upcoming races, with Martinsville up first this weekend.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).