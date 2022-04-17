NASCAR Cup: RFK Racing penalties explained

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Kohler Generators Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



When Roush Fenway Keselowski lost its appeal of penalties levied against its No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series team of driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski, Keselowski said the penalties came as a result of the team repairing a single-source supplier part because of a part shortage.



Crew chief Matt McCall was suspended for four race, and the team was docked 100 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points and fined $100,000 after an inspection at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center days after the Atlanta Motor Speedway race in March.

According to NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller, the penalties were issued by NASCAR, because the No. 6 team didn’t repair the part to its original specifications.



“The repair policy is very straightforward,” Miller said Wednesday on Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio. “Any repair that’s done is to bring the part back to the original specification. On this part, that was not adhered to. There are body mounting landings that are part of the rear fascia that weren’t brought back to the original specifications. That’s a key design feature of the part. The repair policy was not followed. That’s really what it comes down to. A critical dimension of the part was altered.”

The part in question was a tail panel.



NASCAR has instituted a more severe penalty structure this season, the first for the Next Gen race car.



“As we worked through what the NextGen car was going to be over that long journey with the teams, one of the things was the single-source parts had to be strictly enforced or we’ll get right back to the place where we were with the other car — of constant development,” Miller said. “A strict deterrence model was asked for by the folks in the garage, and it was our job to do that.”

