NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress fends off home invaders

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three masked individuals broke into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress in Davidson County, N.C., at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 17, according to a report from WXII Channel 12, a Winston-Salem, N.C., television station.

Childress and his wife, Judy, were home and heard glass breaking in the lower level of their home. Childress fired several shots from a handgun at the intruders. It is unknown if any of his shots struck the intruders as they fled the scene. Nothing was stolen.

The intruders remain at large. Childress is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to their arrests and convictions. The incident was captured on security video. Several pieces of evidence from the home was taken by police in hopes of gathering DNA evidence.

Childress will not face charges, as the North Carolina Castle Doctrine allows individuals to defend themselves against home invasions.

