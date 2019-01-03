NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress hints at Tyler Reddick’s debut

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 07: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #9 Nationwide Children’s Chevrolet, talk during a rain delayed practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 7, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick, the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, may make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2019, hinted car owner Richard Childress in December.

“Don’t be surprised to see him in a (Cup) car before the year ends,” Childress told NASCAR.com. “We’re just real impressed with him and what he’s been able to do so far in his career. He’s just a great young talent.”

Reddick made the move from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing during the 2018-19 offseason, continuing his Xfinity Series career. When he announced his upcoming move at the end of October, he explained the move as a “clearer path” to the Cup Series. JR Motorsports has an affiliation with Cup Series team Hendrick Motorsports but only competes in the Xfinity Series. RCR, though, fields full-time entries in both series.

Reddick moves to RCR’s Xfinity Series program as Childress promotes Daniel Hemric from the Xfinity to Cup series.

Reddick bookended his championship season in the Xfinity Series by winning the first and last races of 2018, first at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and, then, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 2018 season was Reddick’s first full season of competition in the Xfinity Series after running a partial schedule in 2017. In 51-career starts, he has three wins, 11 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes.

Prior to his move to the Xfinity Series, Reddick competed in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series between 2013 and 2015, running the full 2015 and 2016 seasons for the now-defunct Brad Keselowski Racing. In 63 Truck Series starts, Reddick scored three wins, 25 top-fives and 40 top-10 finishes.

