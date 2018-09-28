NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress promotes Daniel Hemric for 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Hemric will be Ryan Newman’s replacement behind the wheel of the No. 31 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, Richard Childress Racing announced Friday. Newman will move on to Roush Fenway Racing to drive the No. 6 Ford there.

“Ever since I was a kid growing up in Kannapolis, I followed and rooted for RCR,” Hemric said. “I enjoyed competing against Austin and Ty (Dillon) years ago and we became close friends along the way. My dream has always been to race for championships in the NASCAR Cup Series. I have worked hard to get here, and those who know me and have supported me know I take nothing for granted. The time has come to take that next step, and I want to thank Richard for believing in me and providing such an amazing opportunity. I also look forward to working together closely with Austin and the No. 3 team during the 2019 season.”

Hemric has raced full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the last two years. He is second in the standings with 13 top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes through the first 27 races, heading into Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the second race of the 2018 playoffs.

“We’ve had our eye on Daniel since he raced with Austin and Ty in Bandolero cars and then into Legends racing,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “We hired him to drive our No. 21 Xfinity entry in 2017, and our plan was to develop Daniel and move him up to the Cup Series when the time was right. We believe that time is now. Daniel has won championships in just about everything he’s raced, and I hope we can add an Xfinity Series title before season’s end. He battled for the championship right to the end last year. He’s had another strong year in 2018 and will represent RCR well in the Cup Series along with iconic brands including Caterpillar and Chevrolet.”

In all, Hemric has made 60-career Xfinity Series starts, resulting in 20 top-fives and 33 top-10 finishes. Prior to the Xfinity Series, Hemric ran two full-time seasons in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He has 15 top-fives and 30 top-10 finishes in 50-career Truck Series starts.

