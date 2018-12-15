NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress Racing goes gold at Daytona

Illustration courtesy of Richard Childress Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout he 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. That celebration will kick off with gold paint schemes for Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet and Daniel Hemric’s No. 8 Chevrolet for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 17 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Dillon’s car for the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race, also at Daytona, on Feb. 10 also will have a gold paint scheme inspired by one driven in the 1998 Winston by the late Dale Earnhardt, who spent much of his Cup Series career at Richard Childress Racing. Earnhardt won six of his seven Cup Series championships with RCR.

“Who would have thought that a $20 investment more than 50 years ago would have grown into the organization that RCR is today,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “I’m very proud of RCR’s accomplishments, from race wins to championships and the many drivers, employees and partners who have been associated with our race team along the way. I’m most proud of the relationships we’ve formed and the many race fans who support us each weekend.”

Childress bought his first race car in the early 1960s when he was 17. He built his team into a NASCAR premier series organization with winning earned from his first top-series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 1969.

A special 50th Anniversary logo also was unveiled Friday. The logo will be featured on RCR merchandise and driver firesuits. The logo includes 15 stars, one each for RCR championships across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions and in the ARCA Racing Series. Related social media posts will include an #RCR50 hashtag.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).