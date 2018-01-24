NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress Racing officially two-car team

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon confirmed Tuesday during the NASCAR Media Tour in Charlotte, N.C., that Richard Childress Racing would scale back its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series program to two teams for 2018 — Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet team and the No. 31 of Ryan Newman. The race team has shuttered its No. 27 team that had Paul Menard as its driver from 2011 through 2017. Menard has joined Wood Brothers Racing to drive its No. 21 Ford entry.

“That was something I was really excited about in the offseason, when we decided to go to a little bit smaller organization,” Dillon said. “I see a lot of two-car teams being successful. Furniture Row is going back to one car and they were a two-car team last year, won the championship. I’m really positive about that.”

Dillon and Newman both won races for RCR last year, with Newman winning first at Phoenix International Raceway and Dillon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Those were the only two Cup Series win for Richard Childress Racing in 2017 and the first two for the team since 2013.

The last time Richard Childress Racing was a two-car team was 2000 with Dale Earnhardt and Mike Skinner as drivers. The team grew to as many as four full-time entries before scaling back to three in 2012.

“I think (2018 is) just a go forward year,” Dillon said. “We’re getting more resources than we’ve ever had for two teams for a full year. Three teams, you’re getting spread thin at times, and now, we have the people that we want around us and enough of them.”

RCR also is scaling back its NASCAR Xfinity Series program from five entries to three.

