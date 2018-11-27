NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress Racing reunites Danny Stockman with Austin Dillon

By AMANDA VINCENT

NBC Sports has confirmed that Danny Stockman will replace Justin Alexander as crew chief on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Austin Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019.

Stockman’s move to the No. 3 Cup Series team will be a reunion for Dillon and Stockman. Stockman already has been Dillon’s crew chief for two Cup Series races. Stockman filled in for Alexander for one race in September 2018 as Alexander dealt with a family matter. Stockman also was Dillon’s crew chief for Dillon’s Cup Series debut in 2011. Stockman also has 12 other races of Cup Series experience with former Richard Childress Racing driver Paul Menard.

Stockman also worked in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series with Dillon. Together, they won the Truck Series championship in 2011 and the Xfinity Series title in 2013. In 2017 and 2018, Stockman was crew chief for Daniel Hemric on RCR’s No. 21 team in the Xfinity Series and guided the driver to the Championship Four of the Xfinity Series playoffs both years. Hemric will move to the Cup Series in 2019 to drive RCR’s No. 31 entry. He’ll have Luke Lambert as his crew chief.

“I am just extremely proud of Danny Stockman and everyone on this No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet team for getting us to the Championship Four for the second season in a row,” Hemric said ahead of the Nov. 17 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Alexander was Dillon’s crew chief for 60 Cup Series races. Together, they won the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and the 2018 Daytona 500.

