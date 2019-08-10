NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress Racing teams face additional penalties after Michigan qualifying

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 25: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric will start 37th and 38th for the Consumers Energy 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday, because of an issue with the alternators in their cars. Having their qualifying times disallowed won’t be the only penalties their teams will face for the rules infraction, though.

Each driver will be docked 10 points, as will Dilon’s No. 3 team and Hemric’s No. 8 team. Also, Dillon’s crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. and Hemric’s crew chief Luke Lambert each will be fined $25,000.

Prior to their qualifying times beings disallowed, Dillon was seventh and Hemric 11th, based on their qualifying laps.

