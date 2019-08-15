NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress Racing teams lose points after Michigan

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 25: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the No. 3 and No. 8 Richard Childress Racing entries of Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric had their qualifying times disallowed and, therefore, started in the back for the Consumers Energy 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 11, additional penalties were issues, as detailed in NASCAR’s weekly penalty report.

Because the cars had improperly functioning alternators, discovered in post-qualifying inspection at MIS, Dillon’s crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. and Hemric’s crew chief Luke Lambert were each fined $25,000. Both drivers and teams also were docked 10 points.

Both drivers are outside the top-20 of the standings, needing wins to make the playoffs with three regular-season races remaining. Dillon finished 13th and Michigan, and Hemric was 26th.

NASCAR also issued a fine to a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief following the Aug. 10 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Jeff Meendering, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Brandon Jones, was fined $5,000 because his car had a lug nut loose or missing after the race.

Jones finished 10th at Mid-Ohio.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series raced at Michigan on Aug. 10, but no penalties were issued in that series.

