NASCAR Cup: Richard Childress steps away from NRA Board of Directors

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress has resigned from his position on the National Rifle Association (NRA) Board of Directors and all NRA committees of which he is a member. In a letter to the NRA, he cited focus on his business, Richard Childress Racing, as the reason for his resignation.

“At this time, it is necessary for me to fully focus on my businesses,” Childress’ letter states. “I owe that to my employees, our partners, my family and myself. Since proudly agreeing to serve on the NRA Board, I have supported the organization and its important mission to preserve and protect our Constitutional rights. But when, as now, I am no longer able to be fully engaged in any commitment I have made, it becomes time for me to step down. I have reached that point in my ability to continue to serve the NRA. As such, I must resign.”

Committees Childress listed as being a member of included the NRA Foundation and the Hunter’s Leadership Forum. Below, is Childess’ letter, as tweeted by National Public Radio (NPR) reporter Tim Mak (@TimKMak):

Childress is one of seven NRA Board of Directors members to resign since May. Confirmation of country music singer Craig Morgan’s resignation came a day after Childress’ resignation was reported.

Richard Childress Racing fields entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has struggled in recent years in the Cup Series. RCR’s two Cup Series entries, the No. 3 of Austin Dillon and No. 8 have Daniel Hemric, both sit outside the top-20 in the standings and have combined for only one top-five finish and six top-10s through the first 24 races of the 2019 season. The team’s last win was Dillon’s victory in the 2018 Daytona 500 in February of that year.

RCR used to be one of the top teams in NASCAR’s top series, winning six championships with Dale Earnhardt as driver. After Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500, Kevin Harvick continued the team’s winning ways. Performance has fallen off, though, since Harvick left RCR for Stewart-Haas Racing ahead of the 2014 season.

