NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports adds Air Force to sponsor lineup

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Petty Motorsports continues to piece together a season of sponsorship for its No. 43 Chevrolet of Darrell Wallace Jr. for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, as the race team announced Monday that the U.S. Air Force would sponsor Wallace and the No. 43 for two races this upcoming season.

“I’m proud to join the men and women of the Air Force and represent them on and off the track,” Wallace said. “I’m also really looking forward to meeting the next wave of airmen and play my part to engage, inspire and bring awareness to the unique opportunities which lie within our United States Air Force. I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with some airmen, and they are the best at what they do. I admire them for their service and the protections they provide our country.”

The Air Force will be primary sponsor on the No. 43 for the July race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the race at Phoenix International Raceway on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The Air Force has served as primary sponsor on the No. 43 for at least two races yearly since 2011.

The announcement of the Air Force sponsorship is the third such announcement from RPM for 2018. The team already has announced that Click N’ Close will be primary sponsor on the No. 43 for three races and STP for at least two races.

