NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports adds another sponsor

By AMANDA VINCENT

World Wide Technology has joined the 2018 Richard Petty Motorsports roster of sponsors, signing on to be primary sponsor of the No. 43 RPM Chevrolet of Darrell Wallace Jr. for six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, beginning with the May 12 race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. Other races for which WWT will serve as Wallace’s primary sponsor include the June 24 race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 9, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16, the Charlotte Motor Speedway “roval” on Sept. 30 and the Oct. 7 race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

“I’m really into technology in my personal life, and this partnership makes perfect sense for me and our race team,” Wallace said. “World Wide Technology will bring a whole new set of tools to our race team that we can directly translate into speed in our cars. The amount of data they can collect and analyze for us will give us an advantage and help us with our entire process of setting up the car on a race weekend. I’m excited to work with their group and help with this partnership.”

The partnership between Richard Petty Motorsports and World Wide Technology also includes a team of WWT “data scientists” to work with the race team in an effort to improve the NO. 43’s on-track performance through better data gathering and management.

“Technology is always changing in our sport,” Richard Petty Motorsports CEO Brian Moffitt said. “The amount of data available and collected by teams during test sessions and race weekends is staggering and could be overwhelming. Our partnership with World Wide Technology will help ensure our team maximizes the knowledge available in this collection of data, so we stay ahead of what’s happening in our sport. We look forward to showcasing the capabilities of World Wide Technology, and the direct impact they will have on the performance of our race team. “

The addition of World Wide Technology brings primary sponsorship of the No. 43 to an estimated 26-30 races of the 36-race season.

