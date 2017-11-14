NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports adds to 2018 sponsorship lineup

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Petty Motorsports continues to piece together a season of sponsorship for its No. 43 entry to be driven by Darrell Wallace Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, most recently adding longtime marketing partner STP to the sponsor lineup.

RPM announced Monday that RPM would be primary sponsor the No. 43 for two Cup Series races next year.

“We are proud to announce that @OriginalSTP will continue their #43 legacy with two primary races in 2018 with us and @BubbaWallace,” read a tweet from Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports).

STP has been a marketing partner of team co-owner Richard Petty since 1972, Wallace mentioned on a NASCAR on NBC podcast.

The announcement of STP marks the second sponsorship announcement for the race team in just over a week and brings the tally of 2018 races the No. 43 will have primary sponsorship to at least five, as Click N’ Close was announced during the Texas Motor Speedway race weekend (Nov. 3-5) as primary sponsor of the No. 43 for at least three races next season.

Current RPM sponsor Smithfield will leave the team at the end of the 2017 season to move over to Stewart-Haas Racing to sponsor the No. 10 Ford that will be driven by Aric Almirola, who also will make the move from RPM to SHR next season.

