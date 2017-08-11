NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports co-owner proposes spending cap

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andrew Murstein, one of the co-owners of Richard Petty Motorsports, things a spending cap should be placed on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team in an effort to level the playing field.

“Every single league has a cap now these days; it creates a level playing field,’’ Murstein said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “It’s salaries; its wind-tunnel time; it’s the whole kit and caboodle. It’s better for the fans, I think, if there is a level playing field. No one can outspend the other guy. It’s better for the owners. It creates more competition, more excitement.’’

Murstein said he mentioned his idea of a spending cap to NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France last month and that France seemed interested in the idea.

Unlike in other professional sports, though, NASCAR teams are not franchises and there are no unions, even though there is the Race Team Alliance for car owners and the Drivers’ Council.

Prior to the 2017 season, a single multi-car team won more than 25 percent of the races in nine out of the last 10 years, according to the NBC Sports report. Hendrick Motorsports won half the races in 2007. Joe Gibbs Racing won nearly 40 percent of the races as recently as 2015. But there has been more parity among teams in 2017. No team has won more than four races, and prior to the Aug. 6 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International the Cup Series was riding a streak of 10 different winners in 10-straight races. Through the first 22 races of the season, 14 drivers have won at least one race, led by Martin Truex Jr. with four.

Under Murstein’s plan, caps would vary based on size of team, with larger teams having larger caps. RPM is a single-car team in 2017, fielding the No. 43 Ford for Aric Almirola. Murstein proposes something similar to a luxury tax if a team owner spends more than his/her cap.

“Kind of punish the ones that don’t care about spending, and that extra money goes into a pool that would help the other owners, and hopefully, they would use their money to make their cars more competitive, too,’’ Murstein said.

