NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports confirms alliance with Richard Childress Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed Friday a move from Ford to Chevrolet and a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Several media outlets reported the move Thursday.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of success through our team partnerships over the past several seasons,” Richard Childress Racing Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “To bring a storied organization like Richard Petty Motorsports on-board as an alliance partner is a win for each of our organizations.”

The alliance includes RPM moving to a location next to RCR on RCR’s campus.

In addition to a new manufacturer and technical alliance, Richard Petty Motorsports also will have a new driver in 2018 — Darrell Wallace Jr. The 2018 season will be Wallace’s first as a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver. He drove RPM’s No. 43 in four races in 2017 as a substitute for the then-injured Aric Almirola, finishing a career-best 11th at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. His four races for Richard Petty Motorsports in a fill-in role last season are Wallace’s only Cup Series starts to date.

Almirola left RPM at 2017 season’s end for Stewart-Haas Racing.

“This is our next chapter of Petty racing,” Richard Petty Motorsports co-owner Richard Petty said. “We need to provide Bubba, Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) and the rest of the team with the tools necessary to be successful on the track, and I feel strongly this is the best move for RPM, our partners and everyone involved with our team. Chevrolet has been a consistent winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for a long time and we’re proud to be a part of the GM family again. We feel we can immediately win with Chevrolet and our new alliance with RCR.”

