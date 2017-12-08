Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS

NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports confirms alliance with Richard Childress Racing

No. 43 of Richard Petty Motorsports (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

No. 43 of Richard Petty Motorsports (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed Friday a move from Ford to Chevrolet and a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Several media outlets reported the move Thursday.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of success through our team partnerships over the past several seasons,” Richard Childress Racing Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said.  “To bring a storied organization like Richard Petty Motorsports on-board as an alliance partner is a win for each of our organizations.”

The alliance includes RPM moving to a location next to RCR on RCR’s campus.

In addition to a new manufacturer and technical alliance, Richard Petty Motorsports also will have a new driver in 2018 — Darrell Wallace Jr. The 2018 season will be Wallace’s first as a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver. He drove RPM’s No. 43 in four races in 2017 as a substitute for the then-injured Aric Almirola, finishing a career-best 11th at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. His four races for Richard Petty Motorsports in a fill-in role last season are Wallace’s only Cup Series starts to date.

Almirola left RPM at 2017 season’s end for Stewart-Haas Racing.

“This is our next chapter of Petty racing,” Richard Petty Motorsports co-owner Richard Petty said. “We need to provide Bubba, Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) and the rest of the team with the tools necessary to be successful on the track, and I feel strongly this is the best move for RPM, our partners and everyone involved with our team. Chevrolet has been a consistent winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for a long time and we’re proud to be a part of the GM family again. We feel we can immediately win with Chevrolet and our new alliance with RCR.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS
Posted by on December 8, 2017. Filed under Breaking News,Featured,Monster Energy NASCAR Cup,NASCAR. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply