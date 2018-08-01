NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports keeps Darrell Wallace Jr. around beyond 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell Wallace Jr. will continue as driver of the iconic No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports entry beyond the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, RPM co-owner Richard Petty revealed July 28 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., ahead of the July 29 running of the Gander Outdoors 400 at the track. According to Petty, the team picked up a multi-year option on Wallace’s contract.

“We have faith in Bubba [Wallace] and in our team that we’ll continue to get better, together,” Petty said. “This confirmation allows our partners to start building for next season and beyond. It also allows the different companies that we’re talking to now know that we’re very serious about building our future with Bubba as our driver.”

The 2018 season is Wallace’s first full-time season in the Cup Series. After driving the car in four races in 2017 as a substitute for the injured Aric Almirola. Then, when Almirola left RPM for Stewart-Haas Racing during the offseason between the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Wallace became his permanent replacement.

Wallace posted a best finish of 11th in his last of four races last season. After becoming the full-time driver of the No. 43 for 2018, he posted a career-best finish, so far, in the season-opening Daytona 500 by taking runner-up honors. Twenty-one races into his rookie campaign, Wallace has the one top-five and a couple of top-10 finishes.

“Our highs have been well documented and so have our lows,” Wallace said. “It’s all a part of growing together as a team with a new alliance, a new shop, a new manufacturer, a new car and being a rookie driver. It’s a wild ride, and I’m thankful to the Petty family for allowing me to be on it. Richard is competitive, and I think about winning in the 43 all the time. We both want the same thing and we’re building that. Today, allows us to get this confirmed and continue to focus on the future.”

RPM entered into a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing that included a move to the RCR campus and a manufacturer switch from Ford to Chevrolet ahead of the 2018 season.

Wallace also is a six-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with his most recent win coming at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn last year.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).