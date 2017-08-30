NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports on move ahead of 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several changes may be and are rumored to be on the horizon for Richard Petty Motorsports. One change that’s certain, though, is a change of address, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team searches for a new home. According to several published reports, including one on Motorsport.com, the race team will not remain in the 78,000 sq. ft. shop it is leasing in Mooresville, N.C.

The building on Byers Creek Rd in Moorseville that the team leases now for its race shop is listed online and, according to the aforementioned Motorsport.com report, a team spokesperson and confirmed an upcoming move for RPM.

“The building is up for lease at the end of the year,” the RPM spokesperson said. “RPM chose not to sign the lease for next year. Plans are still undecided for next year for the team, but they do know the building is too big for their needs.”

Richard Petty Motorsports is fielding one Cup Series entry this year for driver Aric Almirola, following downsizing in recent seasons that has included the elimination of a NASCAR Xfinity Series program and the shrinkage of its Cup Series program from a multi-car team to a single-car team.

Other possible, rumored changes for RPM, heading into 2018, include expansion, driver change, sponsor issues and a manufacturer change. Richard Petty Motorsports is in a contract year with Almirola, primary sponsor Smithfield and Ford. Also, team officials have publicly expressed a desire to add a second team, should sufficient sponsorship be obtained.

