NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty Motorsports shoots down rumor of closure

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Petty Motorsports is disputing rumors of a possible closure, according to Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern.

“@RPMotorsports owner Andrew Murstein says there’s no truth to several random social media rumors about RPM’s future this week, and the team recently hired a new consultant to help find sponsorship,” Stern (@A_S12) tweeted. He also quoted Murstein as saying, “The rumors of our death have been greatly exaggerated. Long live the king.”

Multiple outlets have reported a big announcement expected from RPM before Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motorsport, and that expected meeting seems to be the catalyst of the social media rumblings of possible closure.

Richard Petty Motorsports, which fields the No. 43 Chevrolet for Darrell Wallace Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has struggled to find sufficient sponsorship to put its car on the race track each week, and the team also has struggled on the track. Wallace is in his second full season as driver of the No. 43 and in the Cup Series, overall. Together, they have only one top-five finish — a second-place showing in the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500. The No. 43 hasn’t finished in the top-10, yet, in 2019, 12 races into the 36-race season.

RPM also is in its second season with Chevrolet and a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

The struggles have had Wallace nearly in tears at times during interviews this season, speaking of depression. He and his team got a momentum boost, of sorts, May 18, though, when Wallace won a stage in the Monster Energy All-Star Open non-points-paying exhibition event at Charlotte to advance to the Monster Energy All-Star Race, in which he finished fifth out of 19 cars.

“It was tons of fun, and honestly, I haven’t had this much fun in a long time,” Wallace said.

