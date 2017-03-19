NASCAR Cup: Richard Petty receives Lifetime Achievement Award

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Petersen Automotive Museum, Hostetler Companies and Ford Performance plan to honor seven-time NASCAR champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty during a star-studded event at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles on March 23. During the event Petty will be presented the Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to auto racing.

“Stock car racing is one of the most uniquely American forms of motorsport and nobody casts as big of a shadow in that world as Richard Petty,” Petersen Museum Executive Director Terry Karges said. “His larger than life persona and incredible talent behind the wheel have done more for the sport than jus tabout anyone else, and we’re thrilled to help him celebrate his 80th birthday.”

Petty will turn 80 on July 2.

Petty is the winningest driver in NASCAR’s premier series with 200 wins. His seven championships are matched only by fellow-Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt and reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. Petty retired from driving at the end of the 1992 season. He still is active in the sport as an owner of Richard Petty Motorsports that fields the No. 43 Cup Series entry driven by Aric Almirola.

Expected participants at the event include Jeff Gordon, Kyle Petty, Rusty Wallace and Mike Helton. NASCAR on FOX announcer Mike Joy will serve as host. The event will include an auction of Petty-related memorabilia. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Petersen Museum and the Petty Family Foundation.

Previous winners of the Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award include Dan Gurney, Art Chrisman, Carroll Shelby, George Barris, Andy Grantelli, the Ford family, Vic Edelbrock, jack Roush, Ed Iskenderian, Bill Smith, Alex Xydias, Wally Parks and Ed Pink.

