NASCAR Cup: Richmond Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into week two Saturday night with the running of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Brad Keselowski, as winner of the last three races, including last weekend’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, already has secured his spot in the second round, or round of 12. Other drivers, though, look to a Richmond win to secure a playoff spot ahead of next weekend’s inaugural race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval.”

Forty drivers are on the entry list for Saturday night’s race. Kyle Larson, a playoff driver still in search of his first win of the season, is the defending winner of the Federated Auto Parts 400. Kyle Busch claimed one of his six wins, so far, this season at Richmond earlier in the year.

Among the entrants are 2017 NASCAR Whelen Euro champion Along Day and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Cole Custer. Day will make his Cup Series oval debut from behind the wheel of the No. 23 BK Racing-turned-Front Row Motorsports entry, while Custer will make his third-career Cup start with the No. 51 RicK Ware Racing team, through a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway: