NASCAR Cup: Richmond Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into week two Saturday night with the running of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing has had a stranglehold on victory lane in Cup Series action at Richmond lately, putting its drivers there after the three most recent races. Martin Truex Jr., winner of the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, is the most recent Richmond winner, getting to victory lane there in April. His teammate, Kyle Busch, won both Richmond races in 2018.

Busch and Truex are among 38 drivers listed on the preliminary entry list for Saturday night’s race. Qualifying for the Federated Auto Parts is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET Friday, while the race is scheduled for an approximate 7:30 p.m. start Saturday. Both qualifying and the race will air live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway:

