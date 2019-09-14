NASCAR Cup: Rick Hendrick, H. Clay Earles honored by Richmond Raceway

Photo courtesy of Richmond Raceway, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rick Hendrick and H. Clay Earles were honored by Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Thursday with the unveiling of a panel in the track’s Garage Walk of Honor. The Garage Walk of Honor was created last year as part of the Richmond Raceway infield remodel.

Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and a native of Palmer Spring, Va., is a 12-time championship car owner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — one with Terry Labonte as driver, four with Jeff Gordon and seven with Jimmie Johnson. Labonte and Gordon combined to give Hendrick Motorsports four-straight championships between 1995 and 1999, and five of Johnson’s titles came in consecutive years between 2006 and 2010.

Hendrick was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

“What an honor it is for me to be accepting that award on behalf of all the teammates and drivers that have worked for Hendrick Motorsports,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick also reminisced about trips to Richmond Raceway, about 70 miles from where he grew up, and idolizing the drivers he watched race there.

Earles, an Axton, Va., native, founded Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The Martinsville track is the only track remaining on the current Cup Series schedule that has hosted NASCAR races, yearly, since the stock-car racing sanctioning body was founded in the late-1940s. Martinsville Speedway, built in 1947, predates NASCAR by a year.

Earles passed away in 1999.

