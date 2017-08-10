NASCAR Cup: Rick Hendrick helping Kasey Kahne get ride for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne still had one year remaining on his contract with Hendrick Motorsports when the official announcement of his release from the team as driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy Cup Series came Tuesday morning. In a news conference on Wednesday, car owner Rick Hendrick stated that he still will be paying Kahne next year and is helping the driver get a ride for 2018. He’ll finish the 2017 as driver of the No. 5 HMS Chevy.

“I have an obligation to Kasey, so I’m paying two drivers (also William Byron, who’ll replace Kahne in the No. 5 next year), and I’m also trying to help Kasey in another situation that we could be involved with helping another team,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick wouldn’t mention possible teams, specifically, but speculation has Kahne, possibly, with a new GMS Racing team in the Cup Series. GMS fields entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, including the truck of reigning Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter, and has publicly expressed interest in expanding into the Cup Series next year. GMS already gets engines from Hendrick Motorsports.

GMS Racing, on Wednesday evening via social media, teased a big announcement Thursday morning. Similar to the speculation that is putting Kahne in a GMS car in the Cup Series next year, speculation surrounding the GMS announcement predicted a driver announcement. Instead, it was the unveiling of Spencer Gallagher’s throwback paint scheme for the Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Labor Day weekend.

