NASCAR Cup: Rick Ware Racing expands

#51: B.J. McLeod, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Prefund Capital

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rick Ware Racing is expanding for the 2019 NASCAR season with two full-time entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry, fielding the No. 51 and No. 52 in the Cup Series and the No. 25 in the Xfinity Series. Driver announcements will be made later.

RWR already had a charter for its No. 51 team, but it will head into the 2019 season with both teams chartered, as a second charter was purchased during the offseason. Also, the organization has upped the number of cars in its inventory with purchases from Leavine Family Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

“It’s been a busy off-season for our team since Homestead but we’re embracing 2019 with a wide-open approach,” RWR owner Rick Ware said. “By acquiring a second Cup charter it will allow us to have two full-time cars at the race track each weekend where we hope it will allow the two teams to work together and improve the team performance overall from the 2018 season. I’m also thrilled to know that we’ll return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona and sport the No. 25, a number that is truly meaningful to me – celebrating our 25th year of existence less than two years ago. It’s going to be our busiest year yet in NASCAR competition, but I feel we will be adequately prepared and look forward to a successful season.”

Sixteen drivers competed in the Cup Series from behind the wheel of a Rick Ware Racing entry in 2018, with B.J. McLeod running the most races, 14. Other drivers for the team last season included Cody Ware, Harrison Rhodes and Timmy Hill. In all, RWR has made 71 Cup Series starts since 2012, with a best finish of 12th by Justin Marks in the 2018 Daytona 500.

The upcoming season will be the first for Rick Ware Racing in the Xfinity Series since the team made a single start with Nicholas Hammann as driver in 2017. RWR has more experience in the Xfinity Series with 418 starts since the 1995 season made his last of two-career series starts as a driver in the series. The team has one top-five in the Xfinity Series, a third-place finish at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2014 with Kevin O’Connell as driver.

