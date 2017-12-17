NASCAR Cup: Rick Ware Racing gets charter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rick Ware Racing announced Friday that it has acquired a charter ahead of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. As a result its planned full-time team, the No. 51, will be guaranteed a starting position for each race next season. The team also plans to field a second entry, the No. 52, as an “open” team on a part-time basis. Without a charter, the second team will have to qualify on time for races with more than 40 entrants.

“Rick Ware Racing is going into our 27th year, and we are more excited than ever,” team owner Rick Ware said. “The Lord has blessed us with some great opportunities and alliances. We’re dedicated to improving our program from top to bottom during the offseason, and with a charter, it brings a lot to the table not only for our drivers but our partners too. We’re looking forward to making 2018 one of our best seasons yet.”

RWR won’t be committed to a specific manufacturer in 2018, having Chevrolets, Fords and Toyotas on hand. Ray Black Jr. is expected to be the driver of the full-time team, while John Graham, B.J. McLeod, Cody Ware and Kyle Weatherman are expected to be among the drivers sharing the seat in the other car.

