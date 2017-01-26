NASCAR Cup: Rick Ware Racing lays out 2017 plans

Rick Ware Racing recently announced its plans for 2017 NASCAR competition that includes putting Timmy Hill in its No. 51 Chevrolet for the Feb. 26 running of the Daytona 500, the 2017 season-opener for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Although, if Hill makes the Daytona 500, it’ll mark the driver’s 49th-career Cup start, it will be his first in the Daytona 500. Hill, though, does have four Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway to his credit, including two top-10 finishes for RWR in 2012.

“I’m thankful to continue my relationship with Rick WAre Racing for the 2017 season, Hill said. “I’ve always wanted the chance to compete in the Daytona 500, and thanks to Rick and Lisa (Ware), I’ll have that opportunity.”

The team will have a roster of multiple drivers, also including Stanton Barrett, Cody Ware and Kevin O’Connell, over the course of the Cup Series season.

“We’ve been eyeing our return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since the end of last year,” team owner Rick Ware said. “We knew with the competition level stronger than ever, we needed to take steps to make sure we could come to the track and be as competitive as possible, while focused on building our organization as the season presses on.”

RWR will compete without a charter that would guarantee starting spots in all races. Ware confirmed that his team has acquired cars and equipment including a pull-down rig and technological support from Tommy Baldwin Racing. TBR is fielding its own car in the Daytona 500 but has withdrawn from full-time competition in the series for 2017.

RWR will get its engines from Pro-Motor Engineering.

In addition to at least part of its driver lineup, Rick Ware Racing also has announced other key personnel. Joe Lax, previously with Tommy Baldwin Racing, will be crew chief, and Mike Hillman Sr. will be RWR’s team consultant.

“I feel like we’ve done a great job getting our stars aligned for this year,” Ware said. “Between acquiring cars from Tommy Baldwin Racing and having a good, open relationship with them, plus being able to bring key personnel aboard who have the desire and drive to make our team the best it’s ever been.”

