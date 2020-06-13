NASCAR Cup: Rick Ware Racing loses points for inspection issue at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to three NASCAr Cup Series crew chiefs following Wednesday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Lee Leslie, crew chief on the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team of Joey Gase, was the most heavily penalized, fined $25,000 after the No. 51 car failed pre-race inspection five times. The inspection issue also resulted in Gase starting the Martinsville race in the back and serving a pass-through penalty when the green-flag waved. The No. 51 team also was docked 10 owner points.

After the penalty, the No. 51 team is 38th in owner points. Gase finished the race 35th, 36 laps down in the 500-lap race.

In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited violation of 12.5.2.7.1.d of its 2020 rule book, stating, “Race equipment does not meet the applicable specifications during pre-race inspection.”

The other two crew chiefs fined, Adam Stevens on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch and Alan Gustafson on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott, were each fined $10,000 for an improperly secured lug nut on each of their cars. Elliott finished the race in the fifth position. Busch finished 19th, one laps down.

Martin Truex Jr. won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

