NASCAR Cup: Rick Ware Racing pit crew makes history at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brehanna Daniels and Breanna O’Leary will make Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday night as members of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing pit crew of driver Ray Black Jr. When they pit the No. 51 car Saturday night, the No. 51 team will become the first Cup Series team to have two women on its pit crew.

“We knew upon their arrival that Brehanna and Breanna had the potential to one day compete on pit road in our top series,” NASCAR Senior Manager of Racing Operations and event Management Jusan Hamilton said. “They’ve demonstrated the commitment, put in the work and earned the opportunity to go over the wall as teammates on NASCAR’s biggest stage – Daytona International Speedway.”

The Daytona race will be the third Cup Series race for O’Leary, the second of 2018. Daniels will be making her Cup Series debut. She has 25 races of NASCAR national-level experience, though, across the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.

“It’s hard to believe I’ve only been changing tires for two years and now I’m here at the Monster Energy Series level,” Daniels said. “What I’m doing in NASCAR is so much bigger than me. It’s been so rewarding to be part of history while at the same time inspiring others to take on challenges they thought might not be possible.”

O’Leary changed tires on the No. 51 team at Michigan International Speedway last month.

Daniels and O’Leary were members of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development program in its inaugural year of 2016. Both are former college athletes — Daniels a basketball player at Norfolk State University and O’Leary a softball player at Alcorn State University.

