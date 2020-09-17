NASCAR Cup: Rick Ware Racing sidelines Brennan Poole for Bristol race

Photo courtesy of Rick Ware Racing via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rick Ware Racing has pulled Brenenan Poole out of its No. 15 Chevrolet for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, replacing him with J.J. Yeley.

Poole, a rookie in the Cup Series, has been racing the No. 15 full-time this season. He is 32nd in the driver points standings and the No. 15 team is 32nd on the owner standings after 28 of 36 points-paying races. He has a best finish of 15th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, three races to go. He was 24th at Bristol ealrier this year.

“New number and new look for @thriv5 and @jjyeley1 @BMSupdates,” a tweet form Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) on Thursday read.

Yeley has contested 27 of the 28 races, so far, this season, most of them for RWR with multiple car numbers including Nos. 27, 52 and 53. He also has run races for other teams including Spire Motorsports and Tommy Baldwin Racing. Gray Gaulding is listed as the driver of the No. 27, and James Davison is entered to drive the No. 53 at Bristol. The No. 52 is not on the entry list. Also, Joey Gase is entered to drive the RWR No. 51 entry in Saturday night’s race, bringing RWR to its limit of four entries.

Poole originally was on the entry list for the Bristol race and was listed as the 32nd-place starter for the race under NASCAR’s formula for setting race starting grids. Because of the driver change, though, the No. 15 car will have to start the race in the back of the 40-car field.

Yeley has a best finish of 21st this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He finished 25th in the first points-paying race at Bristol this season.

According to a report from TobyChristie.com, Poole is still on the RWR driver roster and will be back in a car this season, but it is unclear for how many races.

