NASCAR Cup: Rick Ware reconsiders relationship with metal band ahead of Bristol race

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 30: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver JJ Yeley poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 30, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** JJ Yeley

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 54 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet of J.J. Yeley in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to carry primary sponsorship from heavy-metal band Slayer in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 17, but just before the race weekend, that sponsorship was pulled and replaced by PODS, a moving and storage company.

“Today, reportedly due to reactionary concerns from other long-time participating sponsors, Slayer has been pulled as the primary sponsor,” a statement from the band read. “After nearly 40 years, Slayer apparently remains as terrifying to some as ever.”

According to RWR owner Rick Ware, the Slayer sponsorship was only a tentative plan for Bristol, even though the band was listed as primary sponsor on the entry list for the race. Ware said nothing was signed and no money changed hands.

“Rick Ware Racing and Slayer announced a partnership for Bristol Motor Speedway several weeks ago,” Ware said. “There were no contracts or monetary transactions between either party. Unfortunately, Slayer’s brand image and believs, and Rick Ware Racing and our longtime partners’ images and beliefs do not align. As a team owner, we thought it would be best to forgo the partnership. RWR wishes nothing but the best to Slayer and their fans and wishes the band a successful final world tour.”

Despite the dissolution of the partnership, Yeley still was introduced to a Slayer’s “Raining Blood” during driver introductions at Bristol. It is tradition for drivers to be introduced to songs of their choosing prior to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).