NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2019 public enemy #1

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is only two races old with the Daytona 500 and Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history books. But Ricky Stenhouse Jr. already has managed to rub multiple drivers the wrong way.

Most recently, Stenhouse was on the receiving end of ire from Martin Truex Jr. After Truex finished second to Brad Keselowski at Atlanta, the 2017 champion blamed Stenhouse for not winning the race.

“Yeah, I’m a lot frustrated, you know – lapped cars,” Truex said. “They just have no respect for the leaders running for the win. It’s completely uncalled for, ridiculous. It’s a shame. We lined up on that last restart behind all those guys that are a lap down, and I know they were racing for the lucky dog, which is all good, but once they got strung out, the 17 (Stenhouse) had a straightaway, and he just wouldn’t let me by. He just kept hugging the bottom, hugging the bottom, hugging the bottom and knew that’s where I needed to run. I kept telling – my spotter kept telling his we need the bottom. These cars punch such a big hole, and it’s so bad in dirty air, it completely killed us for 25, 30 laps to the point my front tires were gone once I finally got by him. Hell, I still ran down the 2 (Keselowski) in two laps from half a straightaway. We clearly had the best car and were in position to win. Guys a lap down have to have a little more respect than that.”

Truex was closing on Keselowski at the checkered flag and appeared as if he would’ve been the winner had the race gone a few more laps. Stenhouse was a lap down.

The previous weekend at Daytona, Stenhouse was the subject of gripes from drivers, including reigning champion Joey Logano, during in-race radio communications.

“Ricky Stankhouse. God, he sucks. He’s awful,” Logano told his team over the radio during the Daytona 500.

Logano’s comments were relayed to Stenhouse by Stenhouse’s race team. Stenhouse replied with some name-calling of his own.

“Yeah the 22 (Logano)’s an idiot,” Stenhouse said. “We know he’s out for himself. I don’t care to help the 22 ever.”

Worth noting, though, some drivers, including Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson, have come to Stenhouse’s defense this season.

Stenhouse accused his critics of wanting to “run their mouths” and said he’ll remember when they need his help down the road.

“I definitely file it away,” he said Friday, ahead of the Atlanta race. “They don’t get any help from here on out.”

Stenhouse has two-career Cup Series wins, getting to victory lane in two of the four superspeedway races of 2017.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).