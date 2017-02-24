NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets new crew chief in Brian Pattie

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Racing has moved veteran Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Brian Pattie to its No. 17 Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to serve as crew chief for driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He replaces Nick Sandler.

“I’m really excited to get the season started,” Stenhouse said. “Brian has been in the sport for numerous years, so I feel his experience with race strategy will definitely benefit us, especially with the new race format. Brian and I work together well, and I feel like I’ve already seen a big benefit in our communication. Nick did a great job leading our team the past couple of years. He is head of all our engineering. He knows over the last two years the engineering group needs to work to get our cars faster and what we’ve struggled with on the weekend. Mike Kelley is doing all our wind tunnel stuff, so we have some good stuff and think we have found some gains.”

Pattie joined Roush Fenway Racing last season as crew chief on the No. 16 team of Greg Biffle. RFR has scaled back its Cup Series efforts for 2017, shuttering its No. 16 team. Biffle is no longer with the organization. This season Roush Fenway focuses its efforts on two Cup entries — Stenhouse’s No. 17 and the the No. 6 team of driver Trevor Bayne.

Pattie has been a NASCAR crew chief in 1999 and his stats include four wins in 313 races as a crew chief. He has worked with teams including NEMCO Motorsports, Chip Ganassi Racing and Michael Waltrip Racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)