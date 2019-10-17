NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hired by JTG-Daugherty

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama.

By AMANDA VINCENT

JTG-Daugherty announced Wednesday the hiring of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to drive its No. 37 Chevrolet entry in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, filling the seat vacated by Chris Buescher, who will move to Roush Fenway Racing to replace Stenhouse in the No. 17 Ford. The deal between JTG-Daugherty Racing and Stenhouse is a multi-year deal.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join JTG Daugherty Racing next season,” Stenhouse said. “To be able to see what Tad, Jodi (Geschickter) and Brad (Daugherty, team owners) have built over the years says a lot about the team and the organization both on and off the track. JTG has grown from a small team in a barn to a two-car team with more than 100 employees, and I’m looking forward to joining the family. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and ready to go win races with the ultimate goal of making the Playoffs and competing for a championship.”

Stenhouse has been with Roush Fenway Racing his entire NASCAR national-level career. His 251 Cup Series races, so far, have produced two wins, both at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Through 31 races in 2019, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes and is 21st in the driver standings.

Stenhouse is a two-time champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, winning back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 before a move to full-time Cup Series racing in 2013.

“We’re very fortunate to have Ricky join us next season to continue to elevate our racing program at JTG Daugherty Racing,” JTG-Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter said. “Ricky brings a lot of experience and talent to the team, and we know we can have two playoff-contending teams next season with him and Ryan Preece at the helm of our cars.”

