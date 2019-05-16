NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. mullet promise follows fan vote top-10 reveal

By AMANDA VINCENT

For Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers not already in the 2019 Monster Energy All-Star race by virtue of race wins either last season or up to this point in 2019, previous All-Star Race wins and/or past Cup Series championships, chances still remain to get into Saturday nights All-Star event at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Four spots on the All-Star Race starting grid remain, one of them determined by online fan vote.

The fan vote continues at NASCAR.com/fanvote, but on Thursday, the top-five vote getters, so far, were announced. Alex Bowman led the way in votes, with Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto second through fifth in the tally.

In a reveal of the top-10 vote getters last week, DiBenedetto was tops, followed by Larson and Bowman. That top-10 was, as follows:

1. Matt DiBenedetto

2. Kyle Larson

3. Alex Bowman

4. William Byron

5. Darrell Wallace Jr.

6. Dwaniel Suarez

7. Ryan Preece

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

9. Paul Menard

10. Ross Chastain

Over the years, drivers have campaigned for the fan vote by making some off-the-wall promises. This year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has vowed to bring back his mullet hairstyle if he wins the fan vote.

“I know we are late to the game, here, but I’ve decided to throw my name and mane into the race for the All-Star fan vote,” Stenhouse said. “And when we win the vote, I’m going to bring back the mullet. Just remember, a vote for me is not just a vote for the No. 17 team, but a vote for the greatest hair style of the 21st century. From the Mississippi Mudflap to the Kentucky Waterfall, to the Tennessee Top Hat and the North Carolina Neckwarmer, nothing says freedom like a mullet blowing unfettered in the wind, and I can’t wait to restore it to its rightful place in the NASCAR garage.”

Stenhouse sported a mullet as recently as the 2015 NASCAR season.

Drivers not already in the All-Star Race will contest the preliminary Monster Energy Open, also on Saturday. The winner of each of two 20-lap stages will advance to the main event, as will the winner of the, overall, 50-lap Open. Of those who remain after those three drivers gain advancement, the top vote-getter will claim the final All-Star Race starting spot.

