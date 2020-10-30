NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crew services William Byron’s car at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT
Multiple members of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports pit crew of driver William Byron have tested positive for COVID-19, so the No. 47 pit crew of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at JTG-Daugherty Racing will pit Byron’s car in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the penultimate race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. Meanwhile, Stenhouse’s car will be pitted by Hendrick Motorsports backup pit crew personnel.
“Hendrick Motorsports has implemented detailed procedures to protect the health of our team members and follows recommendations from the CDC, OSHA and NCDHHS regarding the handling of positive COVID-19 tests,’’ a statement from Hendrick Motorsports read.
JTG-Daugherty Racing has an alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, and through that partnership, HMS provides pit crews for JTG-Daugherty’s two Cup Series team, also including the No. 37 team of driver Ryan Preece.
Stenhouse’s regular pit crew also served as Byron’s pit crew at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday evening for the resumption of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
