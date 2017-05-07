NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes pole at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole for only the second time in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday when he takes the green flag for the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. It’s his first pole since his rookie season of 2013.

“It’ll be nice to lead the field to green here,” Stenhouse said. “The Fifth Third guys worked really, really hard on these cars. Like I said earlier, Jimmy Fennig has done a great job on these speedway cars. This is cool. Doug Yates builds awesome horsepower. With his dad, Robert, not doing as well as we would like, it would be cool to dedicate this one to him and all the hard work that the engine shop does. Man, it’s a cool way to start the weekend. I’m ready to get to Sunday.”

Stenhouse claimed pole two with a 49.993-second/191.547 mph lap in the second of two rounds of single-car qualifying. It was the fastest lap, overall, of the qualifying session. Stenhouse also postest the fastest lap in the opening round at 50.180 seconds/190.833 mph.

The top-three on the scoring pylon at the end of each of the two rounds were mirror images, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski were second and third to Stenhouse in both rounds of qualifying.

“The car was really fast today,” Earnhardt said. “That gives us good confidence in the speed of the car for Sunday.”

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Row 1 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 Chevrolet)

Row 2 — Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford), Matt Kenseth (No. 20 Toyota)

Row 3 — Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford), Kevin Harvick (No 4 Ford)

Row 4 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Chase Elliott (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Paul Menard (No. 27 Chevrolet), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

Row 6 — Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota), Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford)

Row 7 — Martin Truex (No. 78 Toyota), Erik Jones (No. 77 Toyota)

Row 8 — Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford), Ryan Blaney (No. 21 Ford)

Row 9 — Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 10 — Kasey Kahne (No. 5 Chevrolet), Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Aric Almirola (No. 43 Chevrolet)

Row 12 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Michael McDowell (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Landon Cassill (No. 34 Ford), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 14 — A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 15 — David Ragan (No. 38 Ford), Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Row 16 — Danica Patrick (No. 10 Ford), Brendan Gaughan (No. 75 Chevrolet)

Row 17 — Reed Sorenson (No. 55 Toyota), Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Elliott Sadler (No. 7 Chevrolet), Corey LaJoie (No. 83 Toyota)

Row 19 — Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota), Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet)

Row 20 — Joey Gase (No. 15 Chevrolet), Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 33 Chevrolet)

DNQ (did not qualify) — D.J. Kennington

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)