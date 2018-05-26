NASCAR Cup: Rob Kauffman wants charter-only club

By AMANDA VINCENT

Race Team Alliance (RTA) Chairman Rob Kauffman, who also is co-owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, expressed an opinion via Twitter this week that small, part-time teams that don’t hold charters should not be allowed to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. His comments were sparked by a new team, NY Racing, entering a No. 7 entry with J.J. Yeley as driver for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.

“Ridiculous. Devalues the sport -why give away $ to noncompetitive part time cars. Give to charity or create Driver retirement/disability fund @NASCAR,” Kauffman (@KauffmanRob) tweeted Monday.

Forty-one cars/drivers, one more than the full race field of 40, were on the entry list for the Coca-Cola 600, but one of the teams without a charter withdrew prior to Thursday’s qualifying session so all who presented a car at qualifying made the race.

When asked by commenting NASCAR fans about the growth of NASCAR, Kauffman contended that teams wanting to compete at the Cup level should obtain a charter.

“Buy a Charter (Franchise) and come on in and race every weekend. Would love to have you!” Kauffman tweeted.

Although Kauffman likened a charter to a franchise, NASCAR is not a franchised sport. NASCAR created its franchise system ahead of the 2016 season in an attempt to add value to race teams after some teams had sold at deeply discounted prices. Thirty-six charters were created, but maximum race fields were set at 40 cars to allow positions for non-chartered or “open” teams. Charters may be transferred between teams by sale or one-year lease.

The RTA, founded by Kauffman in 2014, is, at least partially, credited with the charter system. Charters guarantee teams race starting positions and higher percentages of race purses. Most full-time Cup Series teams are members of the RTA, but Wood Brothers Racing, the longest tenured team in NASCAR, left the group in 2016.

Prior to buying into Chip Ganassi Racing, Kauffman was a co-owner of the now-defunct Michael Waltrip Racing.

