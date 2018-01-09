NASCAR Cup: Robby Benton new Team Manager at Team Penske

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR team owner Robby Benton has joined Team Penske as NASCAR Team Manager, according to an announcement from Team Penske on Monday.

“I’m very happy to join an operation like Team Penske,” Benton said. “Anyone that is involved in this sport has a tremendous amount of respect for Roger Penske. He has a world class operation and expects nothing but the best from his people, and that shows on and off the track. I’ve emulated many of Team Penske’s values through my own programs, so it’s especially meaningful to now be a part of this team. I’m honored to receive this opportunity and I hope I can help the organization continue moving forward as they continue to expand their NASCAR operations.”

In his new role at Team Penske, Benton will work with both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series programs. Team Penske will field three cars, full-time, in the Cup Series in 2018, adding the No. 12 for driver Ryan Blaney to the already-established No. 2 and No. 22 teams of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. Penske also will continue to field the No. 22 in the Xfinity Series with multiple drivers, including its Cup Series drivers.

As a team owner, Benton won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race with Boris Said as driver in 2010 in Montreal. He fielded entries in the Xfinity Series between 2008 and 2015 for drivers including Kenny Wallace, John Wes Townley and Alex Bowman, among others. He also fielded an entry in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Townley in 2012. Most recently, Benton took on IMSA competition.

“Robby has been racing most of his life and we are really fortunate to be in a position to add someone with his experience to our organization,” Team Penske President Tim Cindric said. “As we continue to expand our NASCAR programs, he will bring a wealth of knowledge to add more depth to our management team.”

